Nicaragua Announces Its Intention to Join the BRICS

On Monday, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega announced his nation's interest in joining the BRICS, the group of emerging economies led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"We are knocking on the door because that is the multipolar world," the leader of the Sandinista Front for National Liberation (FSLN) said during a ceremony on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the constitution of the Nicaraguan Army.

"BRICS is where the most powerful countries come together with the most impoverished countries because they join forces to fight poverty and hunger," he added.

"Over there the agenda is not defined in function of war as it happens in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, headed by the United States," Ortega pointed out.

"BRICS is making its way in the world and the earth's empires are trying to avoid integration between the nations that want to cooperate not to invade or bomb another country but to strengthen economic and social relations in the fight for peace," he added.

"Nicaragua recognizes in the BRICS a powerful initiative that will allow us to strengthen the multipolar world and change the unfair, colonialist, and imperialist economic model," the Nicaraguan government said on August 24, when it greeted the entry of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran to the BRICS.

These six countries will become full members of the BRICS from January 1, 2024. The expansion of the group is part of its plan to gain influence and be able to reshape global governance towards a multipolar world order, which places the voices of the South Global at the center of the world's political agenda.

