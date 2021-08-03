ALBA Says Boosting Relations With Iran Is One of Its Objectives

The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, said that the regional integration mechanism plans to work, review and promote relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of its main objectives.

This news was announced by Llorenti through his Twitter account, where he stressed that he is in the Persian nation to accompany the inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi, to be held on August 5.

At the same time, Llorenti asserted that beyond the bilateral relations between Iran and the bloc countries, "there are great coincidences on how we understand the world should work."

On the other hand, he recalled Commander Hugo Chavez by emphasizing unity but respecting diversity, culture, history, and interests, which should be fundamental pillars for constructing an agenda of its own from Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Trabajar, revisar e impulsar" las relaciones con la República Islámica de Irán ����, es uno de los objetivos del Secretario Ejecutivo, @SachaLlorenti quién se encuentra en el país persa para acompañar la toma de posesión del presidente Ebrahim Raisi, el próximo #5Ago#2Agosto pic.twitter.com/X0OkWWkpuk — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) August 2, 2021

"Working, reviewing and boosting relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran ����, is one of the objectives of the Executive Secretary, @SachaLlorenti who is in the Persian country to accompany the inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi, next #5Aug."

"I have not heard Luis Almagro (Secretary-General of the OAS) condemn the illegal blockade against Venezuela, Cuba, or Nicaragua; I do not know of anything he has done in favor of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in the midst of the pandemic," he exclaimed.

Finally, the ALBA-TCP Secretary assured that the task is to contribute to creating a platform of an international organization to defend the interests of the Alliance.