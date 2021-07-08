ALBA Environment Ministers Discuss Climate Change Cooperation

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) on Thursday discussed the challenge to defend the region's countries from the effects of the climate crisis.

In this sense, the integration bloc's executive secretary, Sacha Llorenti, highlighted the approval of an agenda with concrete proposals for joint work before the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Wednesday, the ALBA-TCP held a virtual ministerial meeting to draw up cooperation strategies around the environmental challenges and their impact on the peoples of the region.

During his speech, Llorenti stressed that the environmental crisis is a consequence of the unsustainable production patterns in developed countries and the lack of political will to comply with commitments and obligations in this sphere.

In turn, Venezuela Minister for Eco-socialism Josue Lorca stressed the importance of drawing up common goals as people and States face the effects and consequences of climate change.

Bolivian Ministry of Environment and Water, Juan Santos, advocated at the ALBA-TCP meeting to implement urgent actions in favor of preserving the planet, after denouncing the impact of the capitalist production model as a structural cause of the environmental problems.