ALBA-TCP Rejects Sanctions Impeding Venezuela Access to Vaccines

The regional organization warns that U.S. sanctions violate the Bolivarian nation's right to self determination.

On Sunday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) condemned U.S. sanctions impeding Venezuela to pay for COVID-19 vaccines.

ALBA-TCP members questioned the refusal of Venezuelan finacial transactions by the Swiss bank UBS due to U.S. coercive regulations.

"This illegal action is a consequence of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. government, whose effects on the financial sector threaten the well-being, health, security and right to life of the people," The regional organization noted.

UBS withheld a Venezuelan government's payment of US$10 million set to complete its US$120 million contribution to the COVAX facility.

.@SachaLlorenti: The @ALBA-TCP member countries denounce the arbitrary blockade of the payment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to purchase COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism by a financial institution.https://t.co/AsEcJKvuCv — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) June 13, 2021

The regional bloc warned that the illegal U.S. sanctions intend to overthrow the constitutional government of President Nicolas Maduro and provoke a regime change in the South American country, which represents a flagrant violation of Venezuela's right to self-determination and sovereignty.

Despite all the political maneuvers by the U.S. and its allies, the Bolivarian nation has managed to secure vaccines from Russia and China. There is also plans to acquire Cuban-produced Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccines, after the conclusion of their clinical trials.

Given the fact that the COVAX facility is still hesitating to deliver vaccines to Venezuela, national health authorities recently announced a contract to buy 10 million EpiVacCorona vaccines from Russia.

