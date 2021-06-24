ALBA-TCP Holds XIX Summit of Heads of State in Venezuela

This summit will address "the regional political situation and the progress of its revitalization process during 2021".

Representatives of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) arrived in Venezuela on Thursday to participate in the XIX Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The guests were received by Venezuelan authorities, headed by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in the state of La Guaira, in the morning hours.

The summit's motto will be "Alliance for Life and Independence," in which "the regional political situation and the progress of its revitalization process during 2021, facing the challenges of the post-pandemic stage" will be discussed, according to the Alliance's website.

This ALBA-TCP summit is being held during the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo in Venezuela, which consolidated the path to independence from the Spanish empire.

In this regard, the executive secretary of the entity, Sacha Llorenti, said on his Twitter account that "commemorating Carabobo is to recognize our identity as free men and women. Ours is an Alliance for life and independence".

Latin American unity for Cuba

During his speech, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the ALBA-TCP member states for "their unconditional support and backing for the resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade" imposed by the United States (U.S.), after 184 countries voted in favor of putting an end to it before the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly.

"The international community rejected the illegal, criminal and genocidal policy that attempts to crush the heroic resistance of the Cuban people," the diplomat added and added that the Caribbean island "maintains its unchanging solidarity with the peoples" to continue confronting the pandemic.

Rodríguez expressed his solidarity with Venezuela's struggle "against imperialism and the oligarchy that seek to impede the progress of the work initiated by (Simón) Bolívar, forged by Commander (Hugo) Chávez, heroically defended by the Chavista people in civic-military union under the leadership of constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros."

In addition, he reiterated Cuba's firm support to the Nicaraguan people and the Government of reconciliation and national unity presided over by Comandante Daniel Ortega.

Solidarity with Bolivia

For his part, the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, said that "it is undoubtedly a significant date not only for Venezuela but for all the children of the great fatherland, the bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo."

Arce expressed his gratitude to the governments that supported his country and denounced the violation of human rights (H.R.) against the Bolivian people during the coup d'état of 2019.

"ALBA-TCP, in accordance with its guiding principles, proposes food security and sovereignty, the reactivation of Petrocaribe, Banco del Alba, and the creation of the Health Observatory," commented the head of state.

ALBA-TCP for the defense of peoples

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, affirmed on Thursday that the Alliance is the nucleus to strengthen the defense of our peoples against imperialist aggressions".

"These are the hardest moments of the sowing when it is blooming," said the head of state, given the new aggressions undertaken by the U.S. against Nicaraguans, but he affirmed that "the strength of the peoples is greater."

He also recalled that "the solidarity of ALBA- TCP was decisive for Nicaragua to have electricity and overcome illiteracy."

Solidarity in the Caribbean

The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, ratified his solidarity with the peoples and governments of Venezuela and Bolivia in the face of aggression from abroad while acknowledging Cuba's new victory at the U.N. General Assembly.

"Let us continue moving forward to continue raising the ideals of Bolivar, of Chavez, of Fidel (Castro)," exclaimed Skerrit.

For his part, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, warned that "there is a lot of noise when we talk about digital colonialism; they want to keep us atomized, to transform our societies into social laboratories."

"ALBA-TCP as a whole, it is more than the sum of its parts; it is up to us to defend each other and not to be taken out of the way. Our duty is to defend the Cuban Revolution and the Bolivarian Revolution", said Gonsalves.