ALBA Signs 'No More Trump' Petition at 9 Million Signatures

ALBA members give their support to Venezuelan government and reject the Trump administration that is attempting an economic coup against the oil-rich South American nation.

Member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP) met in Iran Wednesday in to show their support for the Venezuelan government and their anti-imperialist sentiments toward the House White.

Under the "No More Trump" campaign, ALBA ambassadors from Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua at the meeting rejected the United States destabilization policies in Latin America that date far back, but that currently involves a massive economic blockade on Venezuela and threats of military intervention. There are currently 800 U.S. military bases spread across 177 countries.

The “No More Trump” petition, begun August 10 by President Nicolas Maduro to join international forces to denounce the U.S. administration’s illegal sanctions against Venezuela, has gained nine million signatures as of Tuesday.

Once at least 10 million people have signed, all petitions circulating the globe will be sent to the United Nations in September, just in time for the 74th UN General Assembly set to begin the 17th.

During a speech in Miranda last month, President Maduro highlighted the massive participation of citizens in Venezuela and around the world in the campaign to get rid of the total and illegal U.S. blockade. At that time the president celebrated reaching five million signatures.

"We have reached five million signatures ... to tell U.S. imperialism: enough of blockade and aggressions!" said Maduro Aug. 22.

The National Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Venezuela-Cuba, also present at the meeting, denounced the repeated U.S. aggressions against the Caribbean nation over the past 60 years.

ALBA’s coordinator, Yhonny García, said in a statement that ALBA nations of the world began helping in 2003 with the Barrio Adentro Mission, a social program public healthcare program created between the Venezuelan and Cuban governments at that time.

Garcia says this program has allowed millions to be cared for in clinics in poorer communities for free that before did not have access to health care. So far, more than 2,385,839 people have had free surgical care and nearly 730,000,000 have received free medical examinations because of the mission.