AMLO Performs the 'Independence Cry' From the Zocalo

On Sept. 15, after a two-year pause due to COVID-19, Mexicans once again celebrated the anniversary of their country's independence in the Zocalo Square, where thousands of people gathered to remember 212 years of republican life.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) performed the traditional "Cry of Independence" from the balcony of the National Palace, waving the Mexican flag and ringing the bell used in 1810 by priest Miguel Hidalgo to start of the war against the Spanish Empire.

"Mexican men and women, long live independence!", AMLO said, and heard in response a resounding "Viva" chanted in unison by thousands of citizens.

Immediately after, Lopez Obrador continued to cheer in honor of independence heroes such as Miguel Hidalgo, Josefa Ortiz, Leona Vicario, Jose Maria Morelos and Vicente Guerrero, all of whom are well-loved figures remembered by the people.



¡Emotivo Momento!



Andrés Manuel López Obrador realiza el Grito de Independencia ante un Zócalo lleno.



"Long live freedom! Long live equality! Long live justice! Long live democracy! Long live our sovereignty! Long live universal brotherhood! Long live peace!," AMLO said enthusiastically.

Besides calling to fight corruption, classism, and racism, Lopez Obrador celebrated the cultural greatness of his country and praised the Indigenous peoples.

The Mexican leader was accompanied by international guests such as the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales, the former president of Uruguay Jose Mujica; Aleida Guevara, the daughter of 'Che' Guevara, and Silvia Chavez, the daughter of Cesar Chavez, an advocate for immigrants and farmworkers in California.