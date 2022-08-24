Obrador Backs End to Us “Remain in Mexico” Immigration Policy

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said he backed the U.S. decision to end its controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forced asylum seekers of all nationalities to wait in Mexico while their cases were being processed in the United States.
During his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador referred to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in late June that validated U.S. President Joe Biden's move to end the initiative, which was put in place by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.
"Now that the court has decided that those who request asylum in the United States can wait in the United States ... we see it as a good thing," Lopez Obrador told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.
"It is an internal decision of the U.S. government. We never accepted turning ourselves into a so-called third country, a migrant camp for waiting until things are resolved in the United States," he added.
Mexico and the United States have been facing an unprecedented immigration crisis in recent years, as poverty and violence exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic drive tens of thousands of mostly Central American migrants north in search of work.