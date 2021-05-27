375 Venezuelans Came Back to Their Homeland This Week

Venezuelan government continues to advance in the "Return to the Homeland" plan through which 375 Venezuelans came back to their country this week.

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Rander Peña noted that over 200,000 citizens have returned from different parts of the world under this Plan after they had suffered discrimination and xenophobia.

On Thursday morning, a flight brought 278 Venezuelans from Peru thanks to the air bridge established with Conviasa airlines. Likewise, 97 people returned from Ecuador early this week.

Peña also pointed out that over 142 flights have been carried out to guarantee the reunification of Venezuelan families since the start of the humanitarian operation.

¡Estoy Genial, Venezuela es el mejor país del mundo! Dice niña junto a su madre al llegar a Venezuela Gracias al Pdte. @NicolasMaduro a través del Plan Vuelta a la Patria, este es un plan que reúne a la familia Venezolana, que nos permite reencontrarnos y soñar en Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/MaT4QAHaWm — Rander Peña (@RanderPena) May 27, 2021

The meme says, "I'm great. Venezuela is the best country in the world. A girl said while arriving in Venezuela with her mother under President Nicolas Maduro's Return to Homeland Plan, which brings together the Venezuelan families and allows them to meet again and dream in Venezuela."

President Nicolas Maduro launched the Returned to the Homeland Plan in 2018. At least 944 people returned to the Bolivarian nation last year amid the pandemic

"Besides supporting Venezuelans' return to their country, this plan implements the inclusive policies the Bolivarian Revolution has," Peña said.

This high-level official also pointed out that Venezuelan embassies attend to all compatriots who wish to return to their country without discrimination and without making ideological distinctions.