Venezuelans Repatriated from Argentina in Time for the New Year

120 Venezuelans who were in Argentina boarded a flight to Maiquetía Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas this Sunday, and will be returned home as part of the Bolivarian government’s Return to the Homeland Plan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its official Twitter account that the return of the nationals is being made possible through the program which supports Venezuelans who without the means to return on their own. Although it has benefitted many people without financial means to make the trip, even more migrants have found themselves stranded since lockdown measures and travel restrictions began in response to the coronavirus spread.
In recent days, Venezuelans have also been repatriated from Ecuador and Peru.
On Wednesday, a Return to the Homeland flight arrived from the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, with a total of 76 Venezuelans who requested their voluntary return. Ecuador’s second city had seen influx of Venezuelans in recent years, but the city which is already known for high levels of poverty has not presented the economic opportunities which many economic migrants have sought. The reality has been that the situation in Ecuador has become extremely difficult as unemployment levels soar for Ecuadorans and migrants alike.
On December 20th, a group of 129 nationals from Lima, Peru, returned on a flight of Estelar airline. The situation in Lima has also become increasingly difficult to the point where some Venezuelans have made their way from Peru to Ecuador, in hopes of catching a return home from Guayaquil or Quito. The economic migrants who sought opportunity in neighboring countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil have encountered issues with respect to housing, work exploitation, xenophobia and other types of abuse while trying to make ends meet.
This unprecedented repatriation program established by the Venezuelan government meets the demand of migrants who request to return home from vulnerable situations in receiving nations. The safe return of 21,000 Venezuelans has been made possible on humanitarian flights and buses from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba, Panama, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Mexico; and recently amid the pandemic, special flights were enabled from Martinique, Bonaire, Spain, Italy and Belarus.