China Sends 1.3 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Venezuela

This South American country hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of its population in the upcoming months.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced the arrival of 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines from China.

The new doses will be used to complete the vaccination of health and education personnel and people with underlying diseases such as HIV and renal patients.

The immunization campaign will be also extended to essential service sector workers and the population under 60 years of age with two or more pathologies.

Maduro pointed out that his government hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of the country's population in the upcoming months and reach the complete vaccination of Venezuelans by the end of this year.

"We continue to advance in the immunization plan combining the treatments with a massive vaccination... We expect to be able to relax COVID-19 restriction measures," Maduro said.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado reported that 90 percent of health workers have been already vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccines.

As of Monday morning, the Bolivarian nation had confirmed 223,345 COVID-19 cases and 2,513 related deaths.