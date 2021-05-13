Maduro Willing to Meet All Opposition If EU and Norway Present

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced Wednesday that he would be willing to meet with "with all the opposition" to seek a negotiated solution to the crisis in Venezuela, under the supervision of the European Union, Norway, and the Contact Group, made up of various European and Latin American countries.

Maduro's statements come a day after Guaidó raised a political pact, in a complete about-face, with the international community as guarantor, with the aim of approving what he called a schedule of fair and verifiable presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections.

The Venezuelan president's statements do not come by chance, as the Bolivarian government has been listening to opposition demands regarding human rights, humanitarian aid and the transparency of the national electoral body, to see if the international community will finally reduce the pressure of the sanctions weighing on Venezuela.

In his statement, President Maduro said: "Now Guaidó wants to sit down with me to dialogue. Could it be that he was given an order from the north? What trap will he bring? It's over Guaidó, you are just another opposition leader, you are not president, it's your turn to talk with Maduro. I agree, with the help of the Norwegian government, the European Union, the Contact Group, whenever they want, however they want, wherever they want, to meet with all the opposition."

Shortly before, the Venezuelan president had commented that the country was heading towards elections for governors and mayors, which are expected to be held on November 14.



Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Tuesday that the country will hold regional “mega-elections” this year. President Maduro called on Juan Guaidó to join existing negotiating tables if he has a genuine interest in dialogue.https://t.co/BWs77lra4P — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) May 12, 2021

Freddy Guevara, of Voluntad Popular, one of those responsible for the opposition strategy, acknowledged that he has held talks with Deputy Francisco Torrealba, former minister and member of the national leadership of the Socialist Party of Venezuela, sent by Maduro to exchange views and objectives preliminarily in the framework of a political negotiation.

Meanwhile, Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela's vice-president, declared shortly after Maduro's statements, in his TV program: "To my Chavista brothers, I say: we are not going to negotiate anything that goes against the Bolivarian Revolution. The Constitution establishes that the next presidential election is in 2024. Principles are not negotiable."