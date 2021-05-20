Venezuela: Government Reviews Indigenous Development Projects

Representatives of Venezuela's Bolivarian Government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) met at the Ministry of People's Power for Indigenous Peoples, where they presented projects for the development of the indigenous peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

This meeting was headed by the Minister for Indigenous Peoples, Yamilet Mirabal and the Director of Cooperation with United Nations Agencies of the Office of the Deputy Minister for Multilateral Issues of the Ministry of People's Power for Foreign Affairs, Sergio Barasarte.

The meeting on indigenous affairs was similarly attended by the Deputy Minister of Social and Institutional Planning of the Ministry of People's Power for Planning, Wilmara Lugo and a representation from the FAO, led by Alexis Bonte, Jesús Cegarra, Milagros Viloria and Manuel Claros.

#19May Revisamos un proyecto del Fondo Mundial para el Medio Ambiente con el pueblo Kariña, la rehabilitación de espacios productivos en comunidades Wayuu, posibles acciones conjuntas con @filac_ y el programa de pasantías para jóvenes indígenas #DignidadPatriótica @CancilleriaVE pic.twitter.com/uh4AzdfqlG — Yamilet Mirabal (@mirabal_yamilet) May 19, 2021

In this regard, Minister Mirabal explained that among the topics discussed were the Global Environment Facility project in Imataca with the Kariña people; the rehabilitation of productive spaces in Wayuu communities in Zulia and an internship program for young indigenous people.