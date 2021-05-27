Venezuela Denies Hampering Guyana's Independence in 1966

The Bolivarian nation was the first country to recognize Guyana as a sovereign state, making clear that the Essequibo River would serve as a mutual border.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MPPRE) rejected statements by Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who accused the Bolivarian nation of impeding his country's independence in May 26, 1966.

"President Ali distances himself from historical reality to feed a victimizing and negative matrix regarding the just Venezuelan claim on the Essequibo territory whose origin is prior to the granting of independence to Guyana by the United Kingdom," MPPRE pointed out.

Venezuela was the first country to recognize Guyana as an emerging sovereign state 55 years ago when it also made clear that the Essequibo River line would demarcate the borders between the two states.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also recalled that the 1966 Geneva Agreement laid the grounds for the resolution of the territorial dispute.

#Venezuela reaffirms that it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the territorial dispute over the disputed Essequibo area.https://t.co/4j7Ye2xBTH — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 28, 2021

"The international community is well aware that Guyana signed and ratified the Agreement and, consequently, is committed to its compliance to seek, together with Venezuela, an amicable, practical, and satisfactory solution for both parties," MPPRE noted.

The Venezuelan diplomats condemned Guyana's unilateral decision to bring the territorial dispute before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, noting that the move was "clearly" promoted by the oil transnationals after the discovery of important oilfields in the zone.

"Congratulating Guyanese people for their 55 years of independence, Venezuela ratifies its firm commitment to peace and good neighborliness, through the permanent offers made to the Guyanese authorities to resume the spirit of dialogue and the political mechanisms provided for in the Geneva Agreement," MPPRE added.