32 Dominican Provinces Placed on Alert Due to Storm Franklin

On Monday, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic placed thirty-two provinces on alert, due to the influence of storm Franklin, which is located some 370 kilometers south of Santo Domingo.

The agency said that the fourteen provinces on red alert are: Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Barahona, San Juan, Independencia, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San José de Ocoa, Azua, Pedernales, Bahoruco, Elías Piña.

Likewise, eighteen provinces are under yellow alert: Puerto Plata, Duarte Hato Mayor, El Seibo, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monte Plata, La Altagracia, La Vega, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón, Monte Cristi, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, Samaná, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, Sánchez Ramírez, Valverde.

Moreover, it also recommended the population not to cross rivers, streams and creeks that present high volumes of water and not to make use of spas, rivers and the possibility of flooding, in the provinces under alert.

Greetings. Currently, we see how the Dominican Doppler radar begins to register some echoes of weak to moderate rains on occasions over different locations in the regions: east, northeast, southeast and southwest, the same, they come from the Franklin Storm.

The ONAMET informed that tropical storm Franklin has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) and higher gusts, is moving westward at seven km/h and has a minimum pressure of 1002 millibars.

It also recommended that operators of small and fragile boats remain in port from Saona Island (La Altagracia) to Cabo Frances Viejo (Maria Trinidad Sanchez) and also from Saona Island to the city of Pedernales on the Caribbean coast, due to abnormal winds and waves.