Dominican Republic Explosion Death Toll Rises to 27

On Wednesday, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic, Juan Manuel Méndez, confirmed that the death toll from the explosion in San Cristóbal has risen to 27 people.

The highest authority of the entity also informed that 59 people were injured, and so far, no missing persons have been reported.

Likewise, during a press conference, he stated that it has not been possible to identify all the fatalities.

In this sense, he said that 25 bodies have been delivered to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for identification, according to the protocol, and that they will be delivered later to family and friends.

#RepúblicaDominicana | Tragedia en San Cristóbal: aumenta a 27 los fallecidos por explosión del pasado lunes #14Ago | El Presiente de la República @luisabinader declara duelo nacional para este jueves #17Ago @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/vDbnpzRjyv — Deisy Toussaint (@deisy_telesur) August 16, 2023

Tragedy in San Cristóbal: the death toll from the explosion last Monday #14Ago increases to 27 | The President of the Republic @luisabinader declares national mourning for this Thursday #Aug17@teleSURtv

Prior to the press conference, the COE director held a meeting with the Dominican President, Luis Abinader and with government authorities and institutions related to the incident, which are in charge of the recovery actions and the aid to the victims.

On the occasion of the tragedy, President Abinader declared a national mourning for Thursday, August 17. During the day, the Dominican flag will fly at half-mast in military institutions and public buildings throughout the Caribbean nation.

Likewise, nations such as Cuba, Venezuela, the United States, the European Union have expressed their solidarity through messages of condolences sent to the families of the victims and the Dominican people.