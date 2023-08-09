Tax Amnesty Bill Approved in Dominican Senate

Dominicans are on the way to a profound integral fiscal restructuring, which promotes democratic, inclusive and updated economic and social policies with the main focuses of interest for social development.

In its second reading, the Senate of the Republic approved the bill that establishes a special transitory treatment, management and recovery of tax debts.

With this law, it will be possible to establish a special transitory treatment that allows to declare ex officio the prescription and the extinction of the tax debts that comply with the requirements established by law. This law is known as tax amnesty law and since July it had been approved in the Dominican Chamber of Deputies.

Another objective of the law is to establish an abbreviated procedure for tax audits and facilities for the payment of tax debts and to amnesty state tax debts.

Article 5 of this piece, will allow that debts for tax obligations of declarative administration that are transparent in the current account of the taxpayer at the time of the publication of this law, corresponding to fiscal years and periods before 2015, may be declared time-barred.

☑️Aprueban en segunda lectura el Proyecto de Ley que instaura un tratamiento especial transitorio de fiscalización, gestión y recuperación de deuda tributaria (Ley de Amnistía Fiscal). Procedente: @DiputadosRD — Senado de la República Dominicana (@SenadoRD) August 8, 2023

The tweet reads, "They approve on second reading the Bill that establishes a special transitory treatment of tax debt auditing, management and recovery (Tax Amnesty Law)."

The most interesting aspect of this law is that it provides conditions for the achievement of a prudent, responsible and transparent financial management of the State, in view of which it designs rules for fiscal behavior.

In this way, the Dominican Republic's intention to achieve a monetary policy that guarantees price stability and that this policy can be sustainable over time will be made more viable. Its regulations will reduce uncertainty in the local financial market and will provide greater tools to fine-tune predictions and margins of action in the face of price changes.

Tax amnesty is a time-limited opportunity for a specific group of taxpayers to pay a determined amount of debt, in exchange for the condemnation of a tax debt, relative to a previous tax period and without fear of criminal prosecution.

When this law is applied, historically, money from the black market has begun to flow in, exposing it to the Treasury's scrutiny. By not sanctioning or fining the defaulters, resolving the debt incurred with the payment of a special levy, it allows those who dodged the tax authorities to appear before the Treasury motivated to normalize their accounts.