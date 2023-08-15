Explosion in Dominican Republic Leaves at Least 12 Dead

After the event, the Mayor's Office of the municipality of San Cristóbal, quoted by local media, declared three days of mourning for the victims and declared the place of the incident as a disaster zone.

Twelve people have died so far in the explosion in the Dominican Republic, according to the Dominican Red Cross. There are also 65 people injured and another 55 remain missing in this tragedy that happened in the afternoon hours of Monday in San Cristobal, a Dominican municipality about 25 kilometers from the capital.

In addition, several civilian buildings were affected, almost 20 vehicles were damaged and 140 residents had to leave the affected area, where more deaths are expected to be found.

Rescue and salvage efforts, as well as the extinguishing of the fire, have not stopped at any time. The National Emergency System was also present in the disaster area, which transferred the injured to medical centers and identified the bodies of the deceased. Security measures have been taken, such as cordoning off the area, to avoid further damage.

Dominican authorities stated that the explosion occurred in a bakery located in a busy area known as the Old Market. The explosion generated a fire that spread to a nearby hardware store and a furniture store, which further intensified the flames.

The tweet reads, "TEN PEOPLE KILLED AND 60 INJURED LEFT IN STRONG EXPLOSION IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. The Government of the Dominican Republic ordered an investigation into the causes of the explosion and subsequent fire in an industrial zone in the province of San Cristobal. The results of the tragedy are: 10 people dead, 33 people medically discharged, 60 injured, 3 buildings completely destroyed, 18 vehicles affected, an area of 400 meters designated as a disaster zone. Preliminary information indicates that the explosion occurred in a hardware store, causing a large fire that spread to other nearby premises, causing considerable damage, according to sources in the area."

According to the country's president, Luis Abinader, the work of rescuing the survivors has been very difficult, especially considering the persistence of the fire.

The causes of the fire are still unknown. José Montá, mayor of the municipality, informed that the fire department technicians are in charge of determining the causes of the explosion. He also assured that the government will cover the hospital and funeral expenses of those involved.

The families of those involved have arrived in the area in search of the missing and to recognize the deceased.

In view of this situation, Abinader has had to change his agenda for August 16, in order to concentrate on the rescue and assistance efforts. The speech he was to deliver this Wednesday, August 16, was suspended.

"Given the seriousness of the event and as a show of respect and support for those affected, the decision has been made to suspend the speech that President Luis Abinader had scheduled for 16 August in the province of Pedernales," reported a press release from the presidency.

Instead, the president will attend and participate in a mass in honor of the victims. This will take place at the Nuestra Señora de San Cristobal Cathedral on Wednesday at 9:00 am, as well as a work table at the Governor's Office to define the actions to be taken.