Holguín Assures to Put Order in the Dominican Border

The Dominican Republic has 390 kilometers of border with Haiti, where a high-tech wall is planned to be built. Every week at least 20,000 Haitians cross the official access point of Dajabón. A border city in northeastern Dominican Republic, where economic activity depends on a binational market built by the European Union.

The candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Salvador Holguín, has promised to establish security and order on the border with Haiti as an urgent measure in view of the wave of Haitian immigrants arriving in the Dominican Republic.

The candidate has placed the immigration issue at the center of his agenda, seeking to capture the most conservative sectors of society, as well as other less defined positions, but tending to see the arrival of Haitian immigrants to the Dominican Republic as a threat.

He has promised to be a legislator committed to equity, respect for rights and justice in the application of immigration law.

Holguín denounced that there are double standards in the relations between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as immigration regulations cannot be put in extremes, where they are sometimes judged as persecution and at other times as apathy. Likewise, Salvador expressed that it is necessary to analyze what is convenient for the relationship between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

In a television interview, he showed a great sense of belonging to his province. During his speech, he detailed a series of proposals which, in his opinion, could bring Dajabón out of “abandonment” and “slumization.” For him, it is also a case of consistent order and taking matters into his own hands.

He also referred to the responsibility of the international community with Haiti’s need for help, which he believes has not been fulfilled, alluding to one of the main arguments used by the most conservative sectors on the migration issue.

Holguín, a pre-candidate for senator, is a journalist by profession, with more than 20 years of professional experience, having also worked as a broadcaster in the Dominican Republic. His candidacy is for the Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) for the province of Dajabón.

He has a resume as a social worker, to which he has dedicated 26 years of work in his beloved Dajabón, specifically in the Northwest Line where his foundation carries out social work programs in the areas of education, health, technology and sports.

The Dominican Republic has 390 kilometers of border with Haiti, where a high-tech wall is planned to be built. Every week at least 20,000 Haitians cross the official access point of Dajabón. A border city in northeastern Dominican Republic, where economic activity depends on a binational market built by the European Union.

“This market moves 50 percent of the Dominican Republic, because if we consider Haiti is a country that produces practically nothing, and we are the closest region they have, and they cover 80 or 90 percent of their needs,” said Alfredo Bejerano, a merchant from Dajabón in an interview with the press.

The Dominican Republic is already moving forward with the second phase of the construction of the border fence, which will bring new challenges and realities to the contingent neighborhood that unites and separates the two Caribbean societies.