Global Entry: Easy Entry for Dominicans in the US

The entry of the Dominican Republic into the Global Entry program of the U.S. Customs Office will facilitate the procedures for Dominicans with U.S. visas who wish to travel to the United States. Global Entry is a Customs and Border Protection program that expedites entry procedures to the United States through automated kiosks at 85 participating airports.

For this, Dominicans will only have to apply for the Trusted Traveler Program “TTP-Global Entry” to enjoy immediate entry to the United States. The program consists of a smoother flight security screening process by eliminating the requirement to remove shoes, jackets or belts and computers from carry-on luggage.

In addition, waiting times at self-service kiosks or E-Gates that use facial recognition technology will be reduced, and passengers will not be required to complete paperwork at check-in.

The access of the Dominican population to this service has been possible thanks to the collaboration between the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The above shows a recognition of the trustworthiness of the United States towards the Dominican customs authorities, or as stated by the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, the trust in President Luis Abinader.

¡Oficialmente, #RepúblicaDominicana es parte de #GlobalEntry! ����������



Las dominicanas y dominicanos residentes en el país o en el exterior, que cuenten con visa estadounidense, ya pueden aplicar al programa Global Entry pic.twitter.com/pnKv1V890S — Consulado Gral. de República Dominicana en NY (@RDen_NY) August 18, 2023

The tweet reads, "Officially, Dominican Republic is part of Global Entry! Dominicans living in the country or abroad, who have a U.S. visa, can now apply to the Global Entry program.

The information was released at a press conference in the Salón de las Cariátides, National Palace, and is the materialization of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 between the Dominican Republic and the countries participating in the Global Entry program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Associate Commissioner Troy Miller and Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez signed a document that formally initiates negotiations to include the Dominican Republic among the countries integrated into the Global Entry program.

“This shows, said the Dominican president, the international relevance that our country has achieved in recent years by positioning itself as a leader in the tourism industry, exports, free-trade zone, as well as our recognized political stability of legal security and economic growth”, said the head of state.

The President also said that the Dominican Republic’s entry into the Global Entry program is a clear demonstration of how much we have been changing in these three years. Our country is now on the road to modernization and real change.

Applicants who are approved for Global Entry will also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck program, which will allow for a more fluid screening process at security checkpoints for domestic and international flights departing the United States.

Successful applicants will become part of a 5-year membership, and the approximate application processing time is 4 to 5 months. Dominicans do not have to contact the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo to make this request.