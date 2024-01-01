2023 Becomes Deadliest Year for Palestinians Since 1948

22,141 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said that more Palestinians were killed in conflicts in 2023 than in any other year since 1948.

At least 22,404 Palestinians died in 2023, and 22,141 of them were killed since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 98 percent of the fatalities were in Gaza, including nearly 9,000 children and 6,450 women. 319 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank.

On Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that his people would remain steadfast and adhere to their legitimate rights, and would not accept being displaced from their land.

In a statement marking the 59th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, Abbas said the Palestinian Authority, which he heads, would not give up a single inch of their territory, and would not forsake its responsibilities toward Gaza.

Abbas said military solutions would destabilize the region and the rest of the world rather than bringing anyone peace or security. He called for a political solution based on international law and resolutions that would recognize the Palestinians' rights to freedom and independence.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, talking about the national backing to the conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that about US$2.5 billion have been conveyed to the reservists and their families, and the Israeli state also supports the reservists' right to be elected.

The Israeli government approved the signing of an order to postpone local elections until Feb. 27, 2024, which were supposed to be held in October this year. The postponement was made as 688 reservists, who cannot be discharged, are running in 144 local authorities.