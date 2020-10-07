Puebla Group Joins Nobel Peace Prize For Cuban Doctors Campaign

The Puebla Group, which includes prominent progressive leaders from 15 countries, endorsed the campaign to award the Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Brigade the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement signed by figures such as former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), and Ernesto Samper (Colombia), in addition to several legislators, the alliance states that the Cuban doctors have carried out many missions, such as fighting Ebola in Africa and confronting cataracts in Latin America and cholera in Haiti.

It also points out that in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic today, they are working in 39 countries and territories, including Italy, Nicaragua, Haiti, Suriname, and Venezuela.

The Puebla Group highlighted the performance of Cuba's medical missions, which have saved and are saving thousands of lives each year, especially in the poorest countries lacking public health services.

Cuba, the text adds, has had an exemplary behavior in the fight against the pandemic, is successful in the internal control of the virus, and shows a high degree of international solidarity with the most affected countries.

Cuba thanks Puebla Group for supporting medical collaboration



(Prensa Latina) Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, today thanked the Puebla Group for the defense of health specialistshttps://t.co/LySwTeE1vY pic.twitter.com/8CX0ncBoNT — PrensaLatinaNews (@LatinPressNews) October 7, 2020

The offer of such international medical services provided by Cuba under the General Agreement on Trade in Services of the World Trade Organization (WTO) follows the directives and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), highlights the forum, which was born in the Mexican city of Puebla in 2019.

The Group applauded Cuba's humanitarian effort in providing health services to underserved populations in dozens of countries around the world, which is especially important in the current juncture of the pandemic, and expressed its support for the international campaign to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, a proposal gaining strength worldwide.