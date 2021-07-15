Puebla Group Reiterates Its Support for Cuba

On Thursday, Cuban institutions, hospitals, markets, stores, and other private businesses are operating as usual in Havana and the cities of the interior.

On Wednesday, the Puebla Group ratified its support for the Cuban people and government in the face of the destabilizing actions promoted by the United States and the transnational media.

The Ibero-American leftist leaders are confident that President Miguel Diaz-Canel will resolve the difficult situation Cuba is going through, which is a direct consequence of U.S. economic harassment and the ravages of the pandemic.

Therefore, they demanded that U.S. President Joe Biden immediately lift the blockade against Cuba and move forward in the normalization of relations between the two countries. The Puebla Group also called on Cubans to resolve their differences through dialogue, which is what can overcome the current difficulties and consolidate the reforms proposed by Diaz-Canel.

Founded in Puebla City (Mexico) in 2019, this group is a political and academic forum that brings together presidents, politicians, and intellectuals of the Ibero-American left. Among its members are former presidents Ernesto Samper (Colombia), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Spain), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Leonel Fernandez (Dominican Republic), Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff (Brazil), Luis Solis (Costa Rica), Martin Torrijos (Panama), Evo Morales (Bolivia), and Jose Mujica (Uruguay).

Residents in the town of Palma Soriano, Cuba, have mobilized in defense of the revolution and against US intervention. pic.twitter.com/zyTXkkRbtL — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 15, 2021

During a television broadcast on Wednesday, Diaz-Canel reiterated that peace prevails in Cuba despite the intense campaign of hatred generated by some U.S.-backed actors.

"We call for harmony, unity, responsibility, solidarity, and love in response to the social media campaign of lies, which includes threats, defamations, and instigations to murder," he said.

On Thursday, institutions, hospitals, markets, stores, and other private businesses are operating as usual in Havana and the cities of the interior. Authorities are focused on containing the resurgence of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reported that over 7.6 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far. This means that 23.4 percent of the population has already received two doses and 27.5 percent of Cubans have received the first dose. If this trend continues, the entire Cuban population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of 2021.