Zionist Settlers Kill One Man and Injure Two on the West Bank

An ambulance driver, which carried the injured, was killed for the Israeli occupation forces in West Bank.

A group of settlers who attacked the village of Al Sawiya, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank resulted in the death of a Palestinian and left at least two others wounded by gunfire this Saturday.

Dozens of settlers from the Ali settlement, also located south of Nablus, attacked citizens' homes in the western part of the village, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, which cites several witnesses at the site, The agency says once a 50-year-old was shot in the chest and a 26-year-old was shot in the face.

Mohammad Awadallah Musa, 50, driver of the ambulance carrying the wounded was later killed when other Israeli settlers and soldiers attacked the vehicle.

This is the blood of one of the Palestinian farmers in the West Bank shed today by Israeli settler gangs with the support of the Israeli army. Crimes that have not stopped since the occupation of Palestine in 1948, and the world remains silent.

Bashar Qaryouti, paramedic the Qaryout Emergency Medical Services who accompanied the medical services said that armed Israeli colonists and occupation soldiers fired indiscriminately.

WAFA reports that dozens of colonists from the illegal Eli settlement, built on stolen Palestinian lands south of Nablus, ansd have attacked homes of Palestinian citizens in the eastern area of the village.

Israeli colonists have perpretated several terror attacks against the Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank, facilitated by political and legal backing from the hard-right Israeli coalition government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime since last October against the blockaded Gaza Strip has exceeded 34,000, while 37 people were killed and 68 others were injured in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported.