Dozens of Spanish Cities Are the Scene of Pro-Palestine Rallies

Citizens call for a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to arms trade with Israel, and the severance of diplomatic ties with the Zionist state.

On Sunday, for the fourth time since October 2023, thousands of people once again took to the streets in nearly a hundred Spanish cities to show their support for the Palestinian people.

They are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to arms trade with Israel, support for South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice, and the severance of diplomatic and economic ties with the Zionist state.

In Madrid, thousands of people gathered shouting "Israel kills, Europe Sponsors" and "It's not a War, It's Genocide." The demonstration started from Atocha and made stops at points where companies are collaborating and benefiting from this situation.

In the city of Valencia, up to 20,000 people carried out a historic mobilization that was simultaneously replicated in fourteen other cities in the Valencian Community.

Gran bandera humana en Zaragoza en apoyo a Gaza��������



Más de 2000 personas formaron con sus cuerpos una gigante bandera de Palestina, en la Plaza del Pilar de Zaragoza, España



The text reads, "A giant human flag in support of Gaza. In Zaragoza's Pilar Square in Spain, over 2,000 people formed a giant flag of Palestine with their bodies."

Jorge Ramos, a member of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, said the demonstration completely filled Colon Street, led by a banner with the slogan "Stop the Genocide, End Arms Trade and Relations with Israel."

"It's another new mobilization like the ones that were already done in over a hundred cities on weekends in January and February. It's historic because a demonstration like this has never been done simultaneously in so many cities and for so many months in a row," he said.

The citizens, who concluded their protest with the reading of a manifesto, poetry, and music, urge the Spanish government to "do everything it can to end the genocide in Palestine, the worst in decades and the one that speaks worst of Europe and the United States."

The text reads, "Andalucia stands with Palestine."

"There's a very specific demand, the end of arms trade and the end of relations with Israel. This is crucial because history will judge us, and we are complicit in a genocide," Ramos said, adding that another pro-Palestinian mobilization will take place in Spanish and European cities on May 18 and 19.

On Sunday, in Andalusia, hundreds of people joined the protests in thirty cities, including the eight provincial capitals. In Seville, the protesters spread dozens of children's clothing on the ground to remember the children killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces.

The event, which featured banners with messages such as "NO to Genocide in Palestine. USA-Europe Accomplices," concluded with a human chain in which these clothing items were used to unite all participants.

In Cadiz, about 400 people gathered at La Caleta beach and used the sand to simulate the presence of corpses covered with white sheets.