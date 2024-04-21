Mass Grave With 190 Bodies Discovered in Khan Yunis Hospital

"The occupation prepared a cemetery inside the walls of the Nasser compound to hide their crimes," said the head of the Gaza Government’s Media Office.

The authorities of the Gaza Strip discovered in the last hours a new mass grave in the courtyard of a hospital in Khan Yunis (south), from which 190 bodies were recovered this Sunday.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of hundreds of Palestinians from a mass grave at the Al-Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, after Israeli occupying forces withdrew from the city.

The Civil Defense reported that the bodies of some 190 Palestinians were recovered from a mass grave discovered in the Complex, and noted that many of the dead were stripped naked before being killed and the majority of the victims are women and children.

�� BREAKING! Palestinian Medical teams retrieve 50 bodies of Palestinians executed by the Israeli army and buried in a mass grave in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, #Gaza.



Director General of the Government Media in Gaza:



�� We have discovered two mass graves in… pic.twitter.com/RMlhu8D9WI — DOAM (@doamuslims) April 21, 2024

Families decorate the bodies of their loved ones with flowers after their bodies were recovered from the Israeli mass grave in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/U3MJ7Up0VR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2024

Palestinian officials confirmed the disappearance of some 2,000 residents of the Gaza Strip and some 500 in the massacre of the compound alone, indicating that the occupier is using enforced disappearance and ethnic cleansing against the people of Gaza in a systematic and deliberate manner.

The same entity clarified that some bodies have evaporated to the point of being turned into ashes, which requires the help and intervention of international institutions to know what type of weapons the occupant is using.

"The occupation prepared a cemetery inside the walls of the Nasser compound to hide their crimes," said the head of the Gaza Government’s Media Office. "In the mass graves we expect to find 700 martyrs executed for the occupation inside the Nasser complex," he said.

"We demand an international investigation to find out why the bodies of some of the martyrs evaporated and decomposed," he said. He also noted that some corpses were headless, skinless or with stolen organs.