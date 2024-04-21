Israel Kills 14 Palestinians in Nour Shams Refugee Camp

Since October 2023, Israeli occupation forces has killed over 460 Palestinians in the West Bank and east of Jerusalem.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry denounced that Israeli occupation forces murdered 14 Palestinians in the Nour Shams refugee camp, in Tulkarm city, on the West Bank.

The siege against this area began on Thursday, when Israeli forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, entered the camp, imposing a stringent siege and demolishing main streets, infrastructure, residential homes, and shops.

The ongoing military operation, coinciding with power outages, water cuts, and the disruption of communication and Internet networks in the camp, was the most severe in years.

Sniper units were deployed on the roofs of high-rise buildings while other forces detonated several houses with guided missiles.

The destruction caused by the Israeli occupation forces after three consecutive days of raiding Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkaram, West bank. pic.twitter.com/iNSLDOpcug — Suppressed Nws (@SuppressedNws) April 21, 2024

Local sources reported clashes between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian militants, along with the sound of explosions caused by homemade explosive devices.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), announced that their members had engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in the camp.

The Israeli public radio reported that the army, internal security agency Shin Bet, and the Israeli police killed a number of Palestinian militants in clashes during a wide-scale military operation in the refugee camp.

The mother Amina Ghannam bids farewell to two of her sons who were killed by the occupation forces during the invasion of Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. She also lost 2 other sons a few months ago, now, she is alone. pic.twitter.com/bN93xQppEU — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 21, 2024

Among those killed were Mohammed Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja, the commander of the Tulkarm Battalion of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and another activist named Ahmed Al-Aarif.

The West Bank has been witnessing escalating tension marked by armed confrontations between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians in cities, villages, and camps since the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

So far, Israel has killed over 460 Palestinians with airstrikes and gunfire in various parts of the West Bank and east of Jerusalem. Earlier in the day, a Palestinian ambulance driver was killed by Israeli gunfire in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank. .