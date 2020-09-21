Women Hold Car Caravan Against Femicide in Nicaragua

"Girls Must Not be Touch, Raped, or Killed" was written on the windshields of the vehicles.

Nicaragua's Feminist Action Group held a car caravan through the main streets of Managua to demand an end to the killing and rape of girls and women.

"Girls Must Not be Touch, Raped, or Killed" was written in white ink on the windshields of the hundreds of vehicles that took part in the "Caravan for Girls".

"In the last two weeks, several girls have been victims of sexual violence in different municipalities of the capital," Caravan organizers stated as they recalled that three women were killed between Sept. 17 and 18.

So far this year, over 57 femicides have been registered in the country, according to the NGO Catholics for the Right to Decide.

Feministas realizaron una «caravana por las niñas» para exigir justicia por los asesinatos y violaciones de niñas y mujeres. En total van 57 femicidios en lo que va del 2020 en Nicaragua. #Artículo66 #DerechoAInformar pic.twitter.com/xBTMnjtGlv — Artículo 66 (@Articulo66Nica) September 20, 2020

"Feminists held a Caravan for Girls to demand justice for the murders and rapes of girls and women."

"We don't want to be a figure in the statistics. We want everyone to have an equal right to live," feminist Martha Flores said.

One of the latest gender-related crimes was against two girls aged 10 and 12 in Mululuku municipality. The criminal raped and murdered the youngest one and then hacked to death her older sister, who was already been raped by another man four years earlier.

"These crimes are often tolerated as they go unpunished because of our society's ingrained sexism," Flores added.