Cuba - Nicaragua: Russia Donates 10 Million for School Meals

Russia Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the donation of 10 million dollars to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to provide financial aid for school meals in Nicaragua and Cuba.

"To allocate from 2020 to 2023 from the federal budget up to 10 million dollars to the United Nations World Food Programme to finance the expenses related to the implementation of projects for the development of sustained school nutrition systems in Nicaragua and Cuba," the official disposition said.

Cuba and Nicaragua would receive up to two million dollars in 2020 and 2023, as well as three million in 2021 and 2021.

The countries receiving the donation would also implement a preventive strategy against climate change impact on agriculture, as well as to face the pandemic and blockade harm on the economy.

The Caribbean Island has denounced the U.S. blockade intensification during the exceptional situation due to the pandemic.

The donative is intended to endorse local farmers with supplies and agricultural equipment, to reinforce national productivity and achieve food self-sufficiency.

WFP focuses on meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, specifically in hunger eradication and education development.