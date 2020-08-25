    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Nicaragua

Nicaragua To Modernize Its Main Virology Laboratory
  • Health worker reviews test results, Managua, Nicaragua, 2020.

    Health worker reviews test results, Managua, Nicaragua, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @EmbajadadeNica1

Published 25 August 2020
Opinion

This lab is part of the investments made by the Ortega Administration in the health system.

Nicaragua's Health Minister Carlos Saenz reported that his country will begin a process to improve the virology laboratory of the National Center for Diagnosis and Reference (CNDR), an institution that will become the best of their kind in Central America.

RELATED:

Cuba - Nicaragua: Russia Donates 10 Million for School Meals

The lab equipment and procedures upgrade work will end in February 2021 and cost about US$940,000.

"The scientific facility will be able to obtain level three certification granted by the World Health Organization (WHO)," Saenz said, adding that the modernization of the NDRC will allow it to isolate microorganisms with a high level of biosecurity.

When the updating process is completed, the NDRC professionals will be able to manipulate and diagnose highly contagious pathogens.

The CNDR Medical Parasitology Director Alberto Montoya explained that his institution has over 100 highly qualified researchers to work in microbiology, virology, bacteriology, drug analysis, food analysis, and molecular biology.

He also expressed satisfaction with the investments that are being made as many of the laboratory tests were previously performed abroad.

The improvement of this laboratory is part of the investments made by President Daniel Ortega's administration in the public health sector, which has allowed Nicaragua to raise the quality of its health system in the last 13 years.

Since 2007, the Sandinista government has built 19 hospitals and there are eight other facilities planned for construction.

Tags

Nicaragua Virology Biosecurity Lab

People

Carlos Saenz Alberto Montoya

Prensa Latina - La Voz del Sandinismo
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.