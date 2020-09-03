Nicaragua: President Ortega Leads Army's Anniversary Ceremony

“Our military provides assistance to those who need help,” President Daniel Ortega said.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega Wednesday led a ceremony at the Managua's Revolution Square to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Army’s founding.

As recognition of the services rendered during decades, Ortega granted the Augusto Sandino Order to the Army, a distinction that was received by the General-in-Chief Julio Aviles.

He also granted a special distinction to the military units that are taking part in health actions to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ortega greeted everyone who works in the military industry, the Corp of Engineers, the National School of Sergeants, and the Military Police.

#EN41TodoPorLaPatria

2 de septiembre de 1979, hace 41 años, fue fundado el Ejército de Nicaragua. #OrgulloPatrio ����

�� Presente en todo desastre natural y pandemia.

�� En la defensa de la soberanía nacional.

�� Siempre activo y combativo.

felicidades❗

Desde #ManaguaSandinista pic.twitter.com/gJve4lJYJ1 — OrlandoNubia (@OrlandoNubia) September 2, 2020

The meme reads, “Nicaragua’s Army was founded on Sept. 2, 1972. It has been present in every natural disaster and pandemic, and in the defense of national sovereignty, always active and with a fighting spirit. Congratulations!”

Besides stressing that the promotion of solidarity is a fundamental task in hard times, the Sandinista leader recalled that the pandemic's effects have been catastrophic in some nations due to the prevalence of a "savage capitalism" that fosters selfishness.

He mentioned that some countries mistakenly believed that they were fully prepared to face the COVID-19 crisis because of their material wealth and military power.

"If there is not a radical change in the economic and social development model, a change that places people's health as a priority, another pandemic could emerge and cause damage equal to or greater than the current one," Ortega pointed out.