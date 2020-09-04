Venezuela Requests Extradition of Mercenaries From Colombia

The Venezuelan justice has required the four involved in the Gedeon Operation, which attempted a coup against President Maduro on May 3, 2020.

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Saab Friday announced that his country will request the extradition from Colombia of four nationals who are involved in the Gedeon Operation.

On Thursday, the mercenaries who took part in the failed coup against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro were captured in Bogota by Colombia's National Police

"Yacsi Alvarez, Rayder Russo, and the brothers Juvenal and Jose Sequea are fugitives from Venezuelan justice. They are wanted for being the alleged organizers and financiers of failed maritime incursion that took place in May," Saab explained.

After their capture, Colombia's President Ivan Duque presented the inmates as Venezuela government's allies who were trying to attack his country.

Operations #gedeon: terrorist Gustavo Adolfo Hernández (center), involved in the attempt to foray into Venezuela, has been captured.The authorities captured 8 more merc's in coast of Aragua State, including " head of terrorist operation" pic.twitter.com/DLAAJcCg7Q — Sukhoi Su-57 Felon �������� (@I30mki) May 6, 2020

"This is the greatest act of cynicism that a Colombian president has done in recent years," Saab denounced. Since August 5, 2018, Venezuela's justice seeks Raider Russo for being the planner and financier of the assassination attempt by drone on the Bolivar Avenue in Caracas. The Bolivarian authorities have also requested the Sequea brothers capture for their responsibility in the coup d'état of April 30, 2019. Along with these four inmates, a dozen Venezuelans took part in the failed attempt to invade the country. Former U.S. military officers Luke Denmnan and Airan Berry also joined the Gedeon Operation.