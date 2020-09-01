Venezuela: President Maduro Pardons 110 Political Opponents

"Let's take this unique opportunity to settle all disagreements," Minister Rodriguez said.

In order to facilitate a reconciliation process among domestic political forces, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Monday signed a decree that pardons 110 political opponents who were detained for various infractions of the law.

Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez read the decree from the Miraflores Palace, where he highlighted that President Maduro has asked hundreds of times for a constructive and fruitful dialogue to settle all political disputes.

Rodriguez pointed out that this decision aims to encourage the participation of all political actors and increase citizen attendance at the parliamentary elections in December.

"May the nation's union be the sentiment prevailing in the upcoming elections. May the people decide," he added.

The Maduro administration welcomed thus the recommendations made by the "Truth, Justice, Peace, and Public Tranquility" Commission, which requested that political opponents be released to strengthen the unity of Venezuelans against the U.S. financial and blockade.

The decree also compels the police, military, and prison officials to immediately implement the pardon granted by President Maduro to the 110 inmates.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will be in charge of making the provisions of the decree effective once it is published in the official registry.