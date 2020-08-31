US Pressure Strategy Against Venezuela Fails, Arreaza Says

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza stressed that the maximum pressure strategy against his country is a resounding failure of the U.S. elites, who are disconnected from reality and do not understand the Bolivarian people's resistance.

The Minister said that the U.S. ruling class knows nothing about the reality of Venezuela and "much less about Chavismo and its historical, political, and social role." He also explained that the U.S. elite bases its actions and opinions on fictitious data.

"The information is not even inaccurate. It is false, absurd, and ideological beyond belief," Arreaza said and stressed that "they have not been able and will not be able to fight Venezuela. The Venezuelan people not only resist but advance."

As a result of this disconnection from reality, the Donald Trump administration has spread its "Manichean script and outlandish spiel" in its attempt to depose Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Regarding the appearance of the U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Arreaza stressed that this hearing resulted in a "double tragedy" as Abrams accumulates defeats against the Bolivarian government.

How have western sanctions affected Venezuela, Cuba, and the Arab World's response to Coronavirus?



Join Hands off Venezuela PDX, JwJ, and @PortlandDSA for an online panel Sat @ Noon PST.



REGISTER HERE: https://t.co/RukumEqhGN pic.twitter.com/xggxmIatKo — Portland Jobs with Justice ��↙️↙️↙️ (@JwJpdx) August 27, 2020

"Hollywood has made the world believe that Washington has all the resources to get accurate information on any imaginable matter. The reality, however, is very different," he said.

Besides showing that U.S. foreign policy is based on false assumptions, the audience became a "spectacle of lies, ignorance, and arrogance."

Senator Chris Murphy rebuked Abrams for his inefficiency in the plan to overthrow President Maduro, which confirmed the complaints presented by the Venezuelan Executive about destabilizing strategies against its country.