Venezuela Rejects False Human Rights Report Promoted by Lima Group

"The report is aggressive, false, and harmful to Venezuela's sovereignty," Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza assured.

Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza and Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Wiliam Saab Saturday rejected the recent Human Rights report presented by a commission paid by the Lima Group.

The report issued by the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council's Independent Fact-Finding Mission to Venezuela, "is aggressive, false, and harmful to Venezuelan sovereignty," Arreaza condemned.

Lima Group paid Five million dollars for its preparation. "This shows how the Lima Group's countries money is being wasted," he assured.

At this time there are two resolutions done. The one elaborated by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet, and the one that arises after Lima Group's sponsorship.

Despite the efforts of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Venezuelan government, this parallel commission, which is not ratified by the Latin American country, shows the UN institutional contradictions.

"From day one we told that the Human Rights Council and Venezuela were already working on a resolution," Arreaza added.

El Informe presentado por la "Misión de Determinación de los Hechos" acusa de violaciones de DDHH contra Leopoldo López mientras estuvo recluido en la prisión de Ramo Verde.



Las evidencias demuestran todo lo contrario: hasta se le permitió realizar celebraciones familiares. pic.twitter.com/aUnAN9MvuL — Misión Verdad (@Mision_Verdad) September 19, 2020

"The report presented by the "Fact-finding Mission" accuses Leopoldo Lopez of human rights violations while he was held in Ramo Verde prison. The evidence shows otherwise: he was even allowed to hold family celebrations."

The Fact-finding Mission's report focuses on alleged extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture "and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment committed since 2014".

"Making such a report, which is a monument to war propaganda, is an irresponsible fraud," Arreaza denounced.

This report is a re-edition of the work done by the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro and coincides with the intimidating tour of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is seeking to win supporters in Florida.

"One of those involved in the false report is Francisco Cox, who was a defender of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship in Chile. Notice the double standard of this character," Arreaza recalled.

El informe de DDHH se convierte ahora en un instrumento para negar la legitimidad de las elecciones venezolanas y su cualidad de solución política https://t.co/DsLdQHbDsM — Misión Verdad (@Mision_Verdad) September 19, 2020

"The Human Rights Report now becomes an instrument to deny the legitimacy of Venezuela's elections and their political solution."

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek Wiliam Saab added that "the 'experts' did not come to investigate absolutely nothing. The report was done online, copying and pasting press releases and notes from political actors."

"This report Is totally politically biased, mediocre in legal terms, and with serious errors," Williams explained.

Regarding the human rights violations by national security agencies, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has always been in favor of investigating and sanctioning officials who commit such crimes.

During the current Attorney General's mandate, over 800 officials and 123 civilians have been charged with the crimes of murder, torture, cruel treatment, inhumane and degrading treatment, unlawful deprivation of liberty, home invasion, and other crimes.