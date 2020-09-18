Mike Pompeo Drives the US Agenda Against Venezuela From Brazil

With November elections just around the corner, Washington will use the visit to reinforce the perception of having a strong foreign policy.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Brazil as part of a South American tour that has risen strong political reactions due to its intention to prompt a block of countries against Venezuela.

"It is the first time that a U.S. Secretary of State has been to Guyana and Suriname or Bela Vista and Manaus," the Federal University of Latin American Integration (UNILA) professor Luciano Wexell Severo told local outlet Brasil de Fato.

"In the current scenario, however, Guyana and Suriname are in the middle of a great international geopolitical dispute, in which Brazil is submitting to the U.S. government's interests," he added.

Pompeo's visit will be brief, about 3 hours and a half, but with a well-marked political intention since the U.S. government admitted that the main topic on the official agenda is to discuss Venezuela. For that reason, he will also meet with the Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo.

Early this week the State Department stated that the trip “will highlight the United States’ commitment to defend democracy… and strengthen security against regional threats.”

The tour has been questioned given that Pompeo will visit three countries bordering Venezuela, all of which are in line with Washington’s hostile policy towards Caracas. After visiting Brazil, he will fly to Bogota, Colombia.

