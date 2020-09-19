Pompeo Insists on Overthrowing Venezuela in His Visit to Guyana

“Venezuela needs democracy and an end to the illegitimate Nicolas Maduro regime,” Pompeo insisted during his visit to Georgetown.
As part of Pompeo’s agenda in Guyana, he announced the delivery of US$5 million to “assist” the Venezuelan citizens that have emigrated to that territory as he thanked President Irfaan Ali for receiving them in his country.
“I hope that cooperation between Guyana and the U.S. will continue in this regard. Working together great things could be achieved,” he said.
In my meeting with Foreign Minister Todd, we discussed how greater bilateral and regional cooperation between the United States and Guyana can advance our shared goals of prosperity and democracy. pic.twitter.com/A7assyRN5t