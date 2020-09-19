Pompeo Insists on Overthrowing Venezuela in His Visit to Guyana

During his visit, he announced the delivery of US$5 million to “assist” the Venezuelan citizens that have emigrated to Guyana.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday made clear that his short visit to Guyana is part of Washington's strategy to overthrow Venezuela’s government.

“Venezuela needs democracy and an end to the illegitimate Nicolas Maduro regime,” Pompeo insisted during his visit to Georgetown.

As part of Pompeo’s agenda in Guyana, he announced the delivery of US$5 million to “assist” the Venezuelan citizens that have emigrated to that territory as he thanked President Irfaan Ali for receiving them in his country.

“I hope that cooperation between Guyana and the U.S. will continue in this regard. Working together great things could be achieved,” he said.

In my meeting with Foreign Minister Todd, we discussed how greater bilateral and regional cooperation between the United States and Guyana can advance our shared goals of prosperity and democracy. pic.twitter.com/A7assyRN5t — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 18, 2020

Guyana’s President ratified his country's commitment to the Lima Group, which was created as part of the U.S. anti-Venezuelan strategy. The U.S. delegation led by Pompeo signed an agreement on financing in energy and infrastructure spheres, as well as a cooperation pact for combating drug trafficking. Pompeo traveled to this capital less than two months after the inauguration of the new Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali. Pompeo’s tour includes Suriname, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia, which are U.S. strong allies in its hostilities against Caracas.