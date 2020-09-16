Pompeo Travels To Guyana To Promote Strategy Against Venezuela

Washington pressured the former Guyanese government to broadcast content of the Voice of the Americas against the Bolivarian revolution from its territory.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Guyana on Thursday for a visit that aims to involve President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Washington's strategy against Venezuela.

"This trip will highlight the United States’ commitment to defend democracy, combat COVID-19 while revitalizing our economies in the pandemic’s wake, and strengthen security against regional threats," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said regarding Pompeo's visit to Brazil, Colombia, Suriname, and Guyana.

According to an official note, the talks between Pompeo and Ali will focus on issues related to climate change and biodiversity, private sector collaboration, democracy, security, and the fight against drug trafficking.

Nevertheless, international relations specialists assure that Washington intends to involve the Ali administration in its strategy to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Guyana and Venezuela have a territorial dispute related to the Essequibo region. Since coming to power on August 3, however, President Ali has been silent on this matter.

Movement for Social Justice [MSJ] Questions Motives behind Pompeo’s Visit to Guyana https://t.co/bkDQoIAgag — Caribbeanempowerment (@Caribbeanempow1) September 15, 2020

Pompeo attacked former President David Granger (2015-2020) and threatened him with sanctions because his administration rejected a request from the United States to broadcast content of the Voice of the Americas (VOA) against Venezuela from Guyanese territory.

"It is not in our national interest to do something that contributes to destabilizing relations" with Venezuela, said then-Public Information Director Ariana Gordon.

The Alliance for Change leader Raphael Trotman warned that the visit of "a foreign dignitary" could cause serious problems for Guyana's relations with Venezuela.

He called not to lose national dignity and self-esteem, to avoid a transfer of sovereignty, and to preserve the principles of non-interference and self-determination.