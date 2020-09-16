Venezuela Rejects 'Independent' Human Rights Council Report

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected Wednesday a report presented by the so-called "Independent" International Fact-Finding Mission of the United Nations (UN) on the human rights situation in Venezuela, highlighting that it is "plagued with falsities" and lacks "any methodological rigor."

Arreaza noted that the report was produced "from abroad" and also called said Mission a "phantom designed to go against Venezuela, controlled by governments subordinated to the United States," which, according to the diplomat, "illustrates the perverse practice of politicizing human rights rather than making human rights policy."

"Since December 2, 2019, we have affirmed that we don't recognize any politicized and controlling mechanism created with ideological objectives by countries with awful human rights records to attack Venezuela and try to damage its relationship with the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights," the Venezuela official explained.

As such, Arreaza reiterated that Venezuela's cooperation "with the UN Human Rights Council had been generated in a coordinated and constructive way through the Office of the High Commissioner. Our advances have been notorious, and Ms. Michelle Bachelet has recognized them as such by announcing the renewal of our relationship."

#COMUNICADO | Gobierno Bolivariano rechaza conformación de Misión de Determinación de Hechos para Venezuela en Consejo de DDHH#AlianzasProductivasDePazhttps://t.co/cJVmmBocs9 — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) December 4, 2019

Bolivarian Government rejects the creation of Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela at Human Rights Council.

Likewise, a more extensive comminqué from Venezuela's Ministry of People's Power for Foreign Relations reminded that the Government has been working in a coordinated way with the Office of the High Commissioner in the framework of the Letter of Understanding signed in September 2019 in conformity with and as established by Resolution A/HRC/42/4, adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in its 42nd regular session.

"The objective of our joint work is to tackle in a constructive way the challenges we face the field of human rights, strengthening even further the system of social protection of the Venezuelan state."

The letter from Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry stresses the "strict commitment" of the South American nation to "the protection and promotion of human rights," an area of social development in which "it works arduously to depoliticize its instrumentation through selective goals, with the repeated intention of violating the independence, sovereignty, and self-determination of the Venezuelan people and all the people of the world."