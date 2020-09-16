Venezuela Rejects 'Independent' Human Rights Council Report

The South American nation considers the 411-page report a politicization of the issue of human rights.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected Wednesday a report presented by the so-called "Independent" International Fact-Finding Mission of the United Nations (UN) on the human rights situation in Venezuela, highlighting that it is "plagued with falsities" and lacks "any methodological rigor."
Arreaza noted that the report was produced "from abroad" and also called said Mission a "phantom designed to go against Venezuela, controlled by governments subordinated to the United States," which, according to the diplomat, "illustrates the perverse practice of politicizing human rights rather than making human rights policy."
"Since December 2, 2019, we have affirmed that we don't recognize any politicized and controlling mechanism created with ideological objectives by countries with awful human rights records to attack Venezuela and try to damage its relationship with the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights," the Venezuela official explained.
As such, Arreaza reiterated that Venezuela's cooperation "with the UN Human Rights Council had been generated in a coordinated and constructive way through the Office of the High Commissioner. Our advances have been notorious, and Ms. Michelle Bachelet has recognized them as such by announcing the renewal of our relationship."
#COMUNICADO | Gobierno Bolivariano rechaza conformación de Misión de Determinación de Hechos para Venezuela en Consejo de DDHH#AlianzasProductivasDePazhttps://t.co/cJVmmBocs9— Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) December 4, 2019