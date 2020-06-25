Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions Against Iranian Tanker Captains

"None of the five sailors will be allowed to operate in U.S. waters," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, Wednesday condemned the recent U.S. sanctions against the five Iran' ship captains who in recent days transported gasoline to Venezuela, calling these actions a "waste of arrogance."

"The coercive measures against the captains are another proof of Trump's hate against Venezuela's people," Arreaza tweeted.

Iran's five marine captains were listed by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which means their U.S. assets are blocked.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clarified that the sanctions were imposed because the captains supported the Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro's government and threatened to sanction other sailors.

This monster, who is starving millions of people with criminal sanctions in Syria, Yemen, Iran and Venezuela, while fronting like he’s a champion of human rights, wants to talk to us about hypocrisy. https://t.co/fDKUyo131d — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) June 22, 2020

The purpose of these sanctions is to affect the Iran, Venezuela's energy cooperation alliance, which helped the South American country to overcome an extensive fuel crisis.

Last May, the Iran's five tankers shipped to Venezuela, loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and additives.

The new Washington' sanctions against Irania' seafarers, affect the financial life of those captains and their property relations with anyone residing in the U.S..

According to a statement, Captains Ali Danaei, Mohsen Gohardehi, Alireza Rahnavard, Reza Vaziri and Hanidreza Yahya, all Iranians, who commanded the ships Clavel, Petunia, Fortune, Forest and Faxon, were included in the list of sanctioned individuals.