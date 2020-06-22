Iran's Cargo Ship Enters Venezuela's Waters

Iranian Ambassador in Caracas Hojjatollah Soltani confirmed the arrival of the ship "Golsan" in Venezuelan waters with a food load destined to open the Islamic Republic's first supermarket in the South American nation.

"The ship, which left last May 15 from the Iran port of Bandar Abbas, is already approaching La Guaira, in Venezuela," Soltani said.

As part of the agreements between Tehran and Caracas, the Golsan will arrive loaded with consumer goods to supply the Persian nation's first commercial center in Venezuela.

Previously, five Iranian tankers brought 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuelan ports.

Iran's fuel bankers were sent to the South American country amid a refinery operations' collapse and tightening of U.S. punitive measures against the South American country.

AN IRANI BOAT IS APPROACHING VENEZUELA����

The Iranian ship Golsan is sailing smoothly through the Caribbean Sea to Venezuela, from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Persian embassy in Caracas reported that the ship will dock in a Venezuelan port this Sunday, June 21 pic.twitter.com/qxzsYkF2C4 — Spriter (@ynms79797979) June 20, 2020

Iran will supply gasoline to Venezuela two or three times a month.

"The arrival of Golsan and the opening of a shopping mall is another success in the friendly and fraternal relations between Tehran and Caracas," Soltani said.

The South American nation is suffering from a shortage of gasoline due to the blockade and harassment from Washington.

The Islamic Republic has stated that it has every right to trade with any country as long as World Trade Organization regulations are observed.