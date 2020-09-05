Venezuela: CNE Rejects Unilateral Sanctions Imposed by the US

The Electoral Council will continue to work to guarantee democracy despite threats and coercive measures.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) Saturday issued a statement to reject the unilateral and coercive measures imposed by the U.S. government, which seek to sabotage the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6.

CNE president Indira Alfonzo Izaguirre condemned the U.S. government institutions for subrogating absolutely "irresistible and non-existent" powers by trying to impose coercive, unilateral, interfering, and illegal measures against the Electoral Power, a public power.

“All of this is an open and flagrant violation of the most elemental principles of International Public Law, such as respect for the sovereignty and independence of States and the right to self-determination of peoples,” the statement reads.

Alfonso stressed that the CNE has fully complied with all the phases of the electoral calendar in order to carry out a transparent process.

Indira Alfonzo, Presidenta del @cne_ve: "Mientras otros sancionan, el Consejo Nacional Electoral venezolano sigue construyendo y consolidando uno de los sistemas democráticos más sólidos de la región".#TiempoDeElegir pic.twitter.com/5sNYEjwnDZ — CNE.ve (@ve_cne) September 5, 2020

“Indira Alfonzo Izaguirre: “While others sanctions, the CNE continues to build and consolidate one of the most solid democratic systems in the region.”

She also said that the CNE, along with organizations with political purposes and various sectors of the national public life, have strengthened in an efficient, effective, and transparent manner the people’s trust in the electoral process.

The CNE reaffirmed its irreducible commitment to remain firm in its fundamental mission of administering, organizing, and guaranteeing the democratic exercise of the right of participation

Alfonso also assured that "we will protect the free and sovereign people of Venezuela’s unwavering will to express themselves through suffrage."