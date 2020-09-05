Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela Meet on Combating Crime

Security authorities of both countries met via teleconference on Friday to strengthen cooperation.

Venezuela and neighboring Trinidad and Tobago have activated a mixed commission to combat crime on their borders.

Security authorities of both countries met via teleconference on Friday to strengthen cooperation, as instructed following a recent call between President Nicolas maduro and Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

The meeting was led by Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol and Minister of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Young.

Venezuela’s Vice Minister for the Caribbean, Raul Li Causi, explained that contact was established in order prevent human trafficking, as well as to investigate and continue fighting drug trafficking, in addition to strengthening joint communication.

The Venezuelan diplomat stated that protocols were established both for the management of information as well as for deportations when appropriate, and said that it was established that these meetings will have a monthly frequency.

#EnVideo �� | Este #4Sept se celebró un encuentra telemático con el ministro de Seguridad Nacional de Trinidad y Tobago, Stuart Young para estrechar la cooperación con el objetivo de combatir todos los flagelos que ocurren en nuestra frontera.#EleccionesDemocraciaYPaz pic.twitter.com/wluq1IrrUN — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) September 5, 2020

The two geographically and geopolitically-linked nations maintain a friendly relationship which has existed since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, and have channeled their energy and gas assets as the engine of their economy.

On August 10th, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and the People's National Movement (PNM) declared victory in Trinidad and Tobago’s 2020 General Elections. Rowley took the Oath of Office for his new mandate on August 19th.

President Maduro and Prime Minister Rowley spoke on August 17 during which the Venezuelan President offered a word of congratulations on the electoral victory.

The telephone meeting also touched on COVID-19 health response and they exchanged views on several issues on the bilateral agenda, highlighting matters related to trade exchange, as well as security policy, on which the leaders agreed to remain in close coordination.