Trump Threatens to Deploy National Guard in Portland

"I will send the National Guard to clean Portland of this terrorist hive," the U.S. President tweeted.

The U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday threatened to send the National Guard to Portland if the wave of protests provoked by the "terrorist hive" doesn't stop by the end of the week.

"If the protests are not quelled in two days, I will send the National Guard to clean Portland of this terrorist hive," Trump tweeted.

Portland has become the protest's epicenter in the U.S. after several videos and testimonies posted on social networks showed how federal agents were repressing protesters.

The agents, who drive around the city in unmarked vehicles, have used tear gas and stun guns against protesters. They have also been seen surrounding citizens and arresting them without apparent justification.

"The Federal agents will not leave town until the demonstrations are quelled. If they need reinforcements, they will get them," Trump added.

This is Donald Trump's America. Is it great yet? #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Ty1YPil5X6 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 27, 2020

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agreed on the gradual withdrawal of the federal forces deployed in Portland since June.

Despite the agreement, Trump continues to encourage federal forces to quell protests for as long as necessary.

"The demonstrators are professional anarchists who hate our country. The National Guard will be coming to Portland soon. They will do what they have to do," Trump threatened.

Protests against police brutality have been widespread in Portland since George Floyd was murder by a white police cop in Minneapolis.