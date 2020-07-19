Portland Mayor Urges Trump to Remove Federal Agents From City

"We will not allow Trump to use Portland to promote his political agenda," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler urged U.S. President Donald Trump to remove the federal agents used by Washington to suppress the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement in that city in Oregon.

Videos released on social networks show how masked officers corner protesters in unidentified vehicles and arrest them without identifying themselves or explaining the cause of the detention.

"These actions shock everyone. We will not allow Trump to use Portland to promote his political agenda," Wheeler said at a news conference.

Trump and the Department of Homeland Security's actions are an attack on democracy.

"Federal agencies should never be used as a personal army. Trump, keep your troops away from our city," Wheeler said.

City authorities will thoroughly investigate any abuse of police directives on the use of force.

Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has filed a lawsuit against federal agents for the use of illegal tactics.

"We filed for a restraining order and initiated a criminal investigation into how a protestor was injured near a federal courthouse in the city," Rosenblum explained.