US: Portland Anti-Fascist Activist Killed in Hit and Run

A prominent anti-fascist activist was killed in Portland, United States Saturday early morning according to the police.

Sean D. Kealiher, 23, was hit by an SUV outside Cider Riot, a club in northeast Portland known for being a popular gathering spot for leftist protesters.

He was in the club earlier that evening. His friends drove him to the hospital after getting hit but he died there. The vehicle was shot at by unknown people after it hit Kealiher which then crashed into the headquarters of the Oregon Democratic Party.

The police are investigating the hit and run which they are treating as a homicide. No arrests have been made yet. The Rose City Antifa (anti-fascist) said that Kealiher’s death “was not related to fascist activity.”

Kealiher was a prominent anti-Trump activist and often participating in protests against rightwing groups. He was targeted by right-wing people often on social media.

Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Oregon Democratic party expressed condolences after the incident.

Cider Riot, the popular bar, was the site of a brawl in May between far-right group Patriot Prayer and leftist activists. The club owner filed a US$1 million lawsuit against six men include Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson. They are currently awaiting trial.