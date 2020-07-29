Portland's Anti-Racist Protesters Hold Firm After Two Months

The presence of federal agents is increasing violence rather than containing rallies in Oregon.

In the state of Oregon, the city of Portland reached 62 consecutive days of protests against police brutality and racial violence on Tuesday.

On July 27, the U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to send 100 more federal officials to Portland to contain the protests, which have left more than 70 people under arrest.

Mayor Ted Wheeler reported that he was negotiating a ceasefire with the Homeland Security Department after federal agents cracked down on the citizens' rallies.

He stressed that the presence of federal troops was sharply escalating the situation and leading to more violence.

Here is the footage I got last night of Noelle Mandolfo being arrested, held down by several agents and repeatedly saying she can’t breathe and asking why she was being detained. Shortly after this I was arrested too while recording. #portlandprotests 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DRgifpqHDE — Peter ACAB (@gravemorgan) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against the federal agencies involved, accusing them of unlawfully detaining protesters.

The situation in Portland amounted to a "constitutional crisis," the American Civil Liberties Union said.

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that federal agents have already left.

"The Department of Homeland Security notified me that federal forces deployed to Seattle have demobilized and left," Durkan said.

"The President's actions to target Democratic cities with federal forces is chilling and increased violence in Portland, Seattle, and other cities, exactly what the President intended," he added.