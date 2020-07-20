US: Federal Officers Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Portland

Portland citizens have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality since May 25.

On Sunday night, citizens to the streets in Portland, Oregon, to condemn again police brutality, after federal agents suppressed demonstrations over the weekend with tear gas and batons.

The protestants were mostly mothers of young people who had been beaten or imprisoned without justification.

"We are looking at the largest crowd Portland has seen in the last month," journalist Robert Evans tweeted.

Videos posted on social networks show how women created a human wall to protect protesters from police brutality.

On Sunday night, the crowd gathered mainly in front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland.

U.S. federal forces without any identification, dressed in military uniforms, used batons and pepper spray to disperse the peaceful protest.

The feds in Portland just indiscriminately launched tear gas at the Moms and started firing pepper rounds and everyone. Horrifying.



pic.twitter.com/CgrmOYfNEc — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 20, 2020

Last week, there were increasing reports on how these agents have been arresting demonstrators in the street without any justification.

"Federal forces sent by the White House have acted violently against protesters, apart from the local authorities," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler denounced as urged U.S. President Donald Trump to remove his agents from the city.

The death of African-descendent George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked a wave of protests across the country and around the world.

Since then, Portland citizens have taken to the streets every night to protest against racism and police brutality.