News > U.S.

US: Federal Officers Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Portland
  • Mothers create a human wall to protect protesters from the police brutality, Portland, U.S., July 19, 2020.

    Mothers create a human wall to protect protesters from the police brutality, Portland, U.S., July 19, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @tribelaw

Published 20 July 2020 (4 hours 38 minutes ago)
Portland citizens have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality since May 25.

On Sunday night, citizens to the streets in Portland, Oregon, to condemn again police brutality, after federal agents suppressed demonstrations over the weekend with tear gas and batons.

US: Trump Sends Undercover Police to Quell Portland's Protests

The protestants were mostly mothers of young people who had been beaten or imprisoned without justification.

"We are looking at the largest crowd Portland has seen in the last month," journalist Robert Evans tweeted.

Videos posted on social networks show how women created a human wall to protect protesters from police brutality.

On Sunday night, the crowd gathered mainly in front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland.

U.S. federal forces without any identification, dressed in military uniforms, used batons and pepper spray to disperse the peaceful protest.

Last week, there were increasing reports on how these agents have been arresting demonstrators in the street without any justification.

"Federal forces sent by the White House have acted violently against protesters, apart from the local authorities," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler denounced as urged U.S. President Donald Trump to remove his agents from the city.

The death of African-descendent George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked a wave of protests across the country and around the world.

Since then, Portland citizens have taken to the streets every night to protest against racism and police brutality.

