Autopsy on George Floyd Confirmes Asphyxiation Homicide

Floyd's diaphragm was impaired by the officer's weight on his back, the handcuffs, and his body posture.

George Floyd died of asphyxiation after the white police officer oppressed his neck and back during his arrest, an independent autopsy requested by his family determined.

"It was a homicide. Prolonged compression led Floyd to a lack of blood flow to the brain," ABC explained in releasing the main autopsy results.

The ambulance that took the Afro-descendant from the scene to the hospital "was the hearse," Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump said.

The autopsy also revealed that George Floyd, 46, died at the scene of the arrest on May 25.

Floyd family calls for 1st-degree murder charge against cop after new autopsy finds asphyxiation https://t.co/c1OqflLTZZ — CNBC (@CNBC) June 1, 2020

Often, many police officers think that being able to speak means being capable of breathing.. "This is a mistake. Maybe that's why they weren't alarmed when Floyd said, 'I can't breathe',"

Floyd's family ordered an independent autopsy after Hennepin County coroners said they found no conclusive evidence to support the cause of death by suffocation.

A Hennepin County court judge elevated the charges against Derek Chauvin, the cop who pressed Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, from third-degree murder to second-degree murder.

He also imposed US$750,000 bail on the three police officers involved, who watched impassively as Floyd asked for help.

