Protests Break Out in Atlanta After Killing of Rayshard Brooks

Following Brooks' death, the head of the Atlanta Police Department, Erika Shields, resigned from her position, as announced by the city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Hundreds of people protested Saturday night in the city of Atlanta in protest of the death on Friday of an African-American shot by a police officer.

Protesters blocked Interstate 85 and Interstate 75 by disrupting the passage of vehicles, including police cars.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed Friday by a local police officer when he was arrested for falling asleep inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Following Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from her position, according to the city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, who called for the "immediate firing" of the officer.

Brooks' murder comes shortly after the death of African-American George Floyd, who was also killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, an event that has sparked mass protests across the country.